Rodri slaps Real Madrid at his unveiling press conference: Barcelona was my first choice

Spain's Rodri, Barcelona's new signing, has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of his move to the Catalan club from Manchester City, stressing that leaving the English club was not an easy decision, but he chose Barcelona as his "first choice".

Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Rodri from Manchester City on Tuesday, tying him to a contract until 30 June 2030 in one of their most notable deals of the summer window.

The two clubs struck a final agreement worth around 76.5 million euros, roughly 60 million euros of it fixed, with the rest tied to variables linked to specific conditions.

Rodri: Barcelona was my first choice

Speaking at his unveiling as a Barcelona player, Rodri explained the reasons behind his choice: "I am very happy to be here. It is a very special day, and a new and very important chapter in my career."

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", he added: "The decision was difficult, firstly because of leaving Manchester City, the club that gave me everything and where I was very happy. I will remain grateful to them forever, and I also thank them for understanding that the time was right to leave."

"Barcelona is a very great club, and a reference at world level thanks to its way of understanding football and the values it represents," he continued. "I had other options, but Barcelona was my first choice, and that is what I made clear to the president Joan Laporta."

His words back up the press reports. Rodri turned down an offer from rivals Real Madrid and preferred to wear the Barça shirt.

What did he say about Busquets?

Rodri also addressed the comparisons drawn between him and former Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, putting the similarity down mainly to position and style of play.

"I said that earlier," he said. "Busquets was a great reference. I understand the comparison because of the position and the style, but it is a privilege for me."

"We have different characteristics and others in common," he added. "I always admired him and tried to learn from him and benefit from some of the things he used to do."

Busquets now holds a role with Barcelona's reserve team, and Rodri carried on: "Now he is with the reserve team, and I will see him a little more. He is a friend, a colleague and a great reference."

Rodri on Flick: a transparent coach whose idea attracts me

The Spanish midfielder revealed his first conversation with German coach Hansi Flick, whose words only sharpened his appetite for the new challenge at Barcelona.

"I spoke with Flick, and he conveyed his enthusiasm to me," Rodri said. "Playing under his leadership motivates me a lot, he has a very brave idea in football, and that attracts me a lot."

"I still have room to improve," he added, "and he can help me become a more complete player."

During the past period, Rodri had been in closer contact with sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta, and he described Flick as "a transparent coach, and he tells you what he is looking for from you."

"It is about the role the team needs from a player with experience," he explained. "I want to bring this experience to my teammates and to come in order to add something."

A warm welcome in the dressing room

Rodri shared his first impressions of the Catalan team after spending nearly two months in contact with a number of his new teammates.

"I was for nearly two months with many of my teammates, and the welcome was very warm," he said. "The dressing room includes a very young group, and it has a great desire to achieve important things."

"I hope to deliver what I came for," he added. "I entered a cohesive dressing room that has a great desire."

Ready to play

Rodri also reassured Barcelona's fans about his physical readiness, insisting he can return to training quickly.

"I am ready to play now," he said. "The operation was not a big thing at all, it was just a minor medical intervention without an overnight stay in hospital."

"I hope I will be able to train normally tomorrow, and I will comply with what the coach sees as appropriate," he added. "I want to complete the transfer procedures and join Hansi's training as quickly as possible."

Barcelona face Egypt's Al-Ahly on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly. The new arrival, though, is unlikely to feature.