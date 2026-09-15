Rodri: I dream of having dinner with a Real Madrid legend

Rodri, the midfield star of Barcelona and the Spain national team, has lifted the lid on his personal life.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" in an interview, Rodri named his footballing role model without hesitation: "Sergio Busquets".

He picked "Liverpool under Klopp" as the toughest opponent he has faced. The best coach he has worked under? "Pep Guardiola".

As for an opponent he counts as a friend, the Spaniard chose "Dani Vivian, the Athletic Bilbao player".

Given the chance to go anywhere, he opted for "Manchester". Rodri also revealed his greatest fault and his greatest virtue: "The fault is that I have a strong personality and a sharp temper, and the virtue is that I always have a willingness to listen and improve".

Asked what headline he would like to read about himself one day, Rodri replied: "I don't know if it works as a headline, but children and the new generations mean a lot to me, as does the ability to pass important things on to them. In Manchester I used to work with a foundation that cares for children".

The newspaper then wanted to know which historical figure he would most like to have dinner with. His answer was short: "Zidane".

Rodri finished with the one personal dream he has left to fulfil: "To be a father".



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