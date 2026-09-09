Rodri, the Barcelona midfielder, has apologised to Valencia and their fans after cameras caught him describing the team as "weak and very poor" during Saturday's LaLiga clash between the sides.

Barcelona thrashed hosts Valencia 5-0 in the fourth round of LaLiga.

Cameras from the programme "El Día Después" picked up the Barcelona midfielder in an informal chat with teammate Pau Cubarsí on the substitutes' bench, where the Spaniard branded his opponents "very weak" and "dreadful".

Keen to set the record straight before journalists' questions began after his side's Champions League meeting with Dutch outfit Feyenoord on Wednesday evening, Rodri confirmed he had already contacted Valencia captain José Gayà to apologise to him and to the rest of the players.

"I would like to say a few words before we begin," Rodri said, as highlighted by the newspaper "Marca". "When a person makes a mistake, he must come out and apologise. I want to apologise to everyone who felt insulted, players, fans and others."

He added: "I have already made the necessary contact with my friend and colleague José Gayà, and I apologised to him and to all the members of the team. It was just a phrase expressing surprise, and I never intended to mock or exploit any bad moment a team is going through and take it out of context."

"I hope Valencia return to the position they deserve, and become once again one of the best clubs in this league," he continued.

Rodri also insisted private conversations should not be taken out of context, pointing out that his words came in a private exchange with one of his teammates.

"We all need to learn a little more," he said. "Things are being taken out of context, and I repeat my apology to Valencia."

These are Rodri's first comments on the incident that has stirred controversy in Spain over recent days, following press reports that the player had already apologised to Gayà.

"We won't win 5-0 every time"

Turning to Barcelona's Champions League ambitions after the 5-1 rout of Feyenoord, Rodri said: "The Champions League is the small piece remaining for us. We must change some things, and that is what we are working on. We all want to lift this trophy again, but we have to go step by step."

The midfielder had a clear message for supporters. "If there is anyone who expects that we will win by a margin of 5 goals in every match, they are mistaken," he said. "We still have a lot ahead of us, and the season is long."