Rodri avoids this after arriving in England

Manchester City star Rodri flew from Madrid to Liverpool on Thursday evening aboard an ordinary Ryanair flight.

According to Marca, Rodri will report for Manchester City training today, Friday, with his move to Barcelona yet to be finalised.

He will wait for the deal to be resolved before heading back to Spain in the coming days. As things stand, Barcelona and Manchester City have not reached an agreement.

Jijantes cameras caught the player arriving in Liverpool, the city that sits around 50 kilometres from Manchester.

Fresh from spending much of his holiday in Spain after being crowned a World Cup winner, Rodri made no statement after touching down in England.

Barcelona want the deal done as quickly as possible. Manchester City, meanwhile, are chasing the biggest possible financial return from the sale. The two positions have started to move closer, but they have not yet met on a final figure.

The English club want around 70 million euros as a fixed fee. Barcelona's latest offer reached 65 million euros, including add-ons.