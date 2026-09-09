Rodri apologises profusely immediately after victory over Feyenoord

Rodri issued a full apology to Valencia after FC Barcelona's emphatic 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord. The midfielder returned to the painful remarks he made during the earlier 0-5 victory at Mestalla and insisted he never meant to ridicule the club or its players.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Spaniard came under fire after Movistar Plus Deportes released footage of him speaking negatively about Valencia while on the bench. "Very weak. They really are very bad, aren't they?" Rodri said, among other things, to team-mate Pau Cubarsí.

Rodri then got in touch with Valencia captain José Luis Gayà and also gave his version of events publicly on Wednesday evening after the match against Feyenoord. "I apologised to him and those apologies were also meant for the whole squad," the midfielder began on Spanish television.

He was especially keen to stress that, in his view, his words had been misinterpreted. "I also want to make it clear that it was an expression of surprise. Anyone who sees the video can see that. At no point did I want to ridicule anyone or take a difficult period for a club out of its context. Quite the opposite."

At the same time, the midfielder said he wants a brighter future for Valencia. "We all hope, or at least I do, that Valencia return to the place where the club belong. This is our competition and Valencia have been one of the best clubs in this competition. That is simply what I wanted to say."

Rodri also took issue with Movistar's publication. "I would also like to say that it was a private conversation. I think we should all learn a little more from that. It is true that things are sometimes taken a little out of context, but at no point did I want to be disrespectful."

Before finishing, Spain's captain repeated his apology once more. "Once again, I apologise to Valencia. That is all, and if you have any questions about the match, please go ahead."