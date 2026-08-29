Rodri absent from Barcelona training: will he be fit for the Rayo Vallecano clash?

Barcelona got down to work on Saturday ahead of Monday's clash with Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou, the third round of the 2026-2027 Spanish league campaign. Rodri, meanwhile, stuck to his own training programme away from the group.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Rodri worked in the gym and trained away from the collective session on Saturday.

He made his Barcelona debut against Athletic Bilbao and left a strong impression. Since arriving, though, he has followed an individual programme, having taken part in only a handful of sessions. The club's medical and physiotherapy staff are managing his workload gradually until he recovers his match rhythm.

There is complete calm at Barcelona over Rodri's physical condition. He is ready to feature and to play an important role in Hansi Flick's project. Yet the player returned from his holiday only a few days ago, having led Spain to World Cup glory, so nobody will be rushing him back.

Expect Rodri to be available for Flick against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, even if a start looks unlikely. The club will phase his return in carefully.

The session kicked off at 9:30 on Saturday morning at the Tito Vilanova pitch in the Joan Gamper sports city. Flick had every available first-team player at his disposal.

Among them was Dominik Livaković, Barcelona's latest signing, who trained for the second time as a Catalan player.

Gavi was the only absentee, alongside long-term injury victims Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji.

Iker Aller, Hamza Abdelkarim, Bryan Fariñas and Jesse Bissiwu joined the rest of the group.



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