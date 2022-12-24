Rodgers insists Maddison will remain at Leicester in January despite Newcastle transfer interest

Brendan Rodgers is adamant that James Maddison will be staying at Leicester in January, with Newcastle said to be keen on the England international.

Foxes playmaker catching the eye

Earned England recall

Ready to face Magpies on Boxing Day

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old playmaker has been in impressive form for the Foxes this season, with seven goals and four assists recorded prior to the World Cup break leading to an England recall ahead of Qatar 2022. Maddison is now said to be attracting admiring glances from afar, but Rodgers insists nobody at the King Power Stadium is preparing to part with their prized asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he has assurances that Maddison will not be sold in January, the Leicester boss said: “Yes, absolutely. The key focus at the moment is getting him fit, getting him out on to the field again. He’s someone I want to keep here. He’s a top player. But I’ve been given no indication that we have to do anything with James in January. I don’t think anything changes on that front. My focus is on improving the squad – that’s what I want to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Quizzed specifically on the speculation regarding Newcastle’s supposed interest in Maddison, Rodgers added: “I don’t know, ask Newcastle, not me. When you have good players, it’s a good sign, they’ll always be coveted by other teams. That’s OK, I’m confident those players will be here. Newcastle have signed players who have improved the dynamic of the team. They’re trying to build something there, they’ll improve and get better. I’m sure they’ll strengthen their squad, and they’ll have the motivation to stay there.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Maddison didn't play a single minute for England at the World Cup finals as he continued to nurse a knee injury, leaving him stuck on one senior cap for his country, but he will be raring to go when Leicester return to Premier League action at home to Newcastle on Monday.