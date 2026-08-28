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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Robin Roefs receive very good news at Sunderland

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Sunderland
R. Roefs

Robin Roefs will stay at Sunderland for longer. The Premier League club announced on Friday that the Dutch goalkeeper has signed a new deal until mid-2031.

Sunderland signed Roefs from NEC last year for up to €15 million, and he impressed in his debut season in England. He kept ten clean sheets in 35 league matches.

At 23, the goalkeeper was named Sunderland's best young player of the season. He also made his Netherlands debut against Algeria in May, and Roefs was included in the Dutch national team's World Cup squad.

"We are very pleased that Robin has committed himself to Sunderland until 2031," sporting director Florent Ghisolfi said on the club website. "Robin is proud to represent Sunderland, and we are just as proud that he is with us. He is an important part of this team and of our future, but we all know that there is still a lot of work to be done. We want to keep working together on the future, with ambition and humility."

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Sunderland
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"Sunderland have felt like home since the moment I arrived here. Last season was fantastic, with seventh place and a ticket to Europe, but we all feel there is much more in this group of players. That is why we are now focusing on what lies ahead. I am hugely looking forward to playing my part in the bright future of this football club," Roefs said after signing his new contract.

Roefs started the new season with Sunderland in a 2-1 defeat to promoted side Ipswich Town. He gets another chance on Sunday, when Fulham visit the Stadium of Light.

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