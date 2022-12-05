Has Robert Lewandowski graced his last World Cup? Prolific Poland striker considering international future

Robert Lewandowski admits that the 2022 World Cup could be his last with Poland as he finds “no joy” in leading the line for a defensive team.

Veteran frontman has earned 138 caps

Has broken his duck at FIFA's flagship event

Must decide whether to play on or not

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old striker netted his first World Cup goal in Qatar, scoring against both Saudi Arabia and France. Lewandowski now has 78 international strikes to his name from 138 appearances, but the veteran Barcelona frontman is now mulling over whether or not to form part of his nation’s bid to reach the 2026 World Cup in America, Canada and Mexico.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed on whether he plans to be at that tournament, Lewandowski said: “It’s still a long way to go and, obviously, you need to enjoy the game. If we attack, try to attack, it’s a bit different. But if we play defensively, there’s no joy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Czeslaw Michniewicz is the coach seeing his methods called into question, and he can appreciate why Lewandowski may be feeling frustrated. He added when quizzed on whether his talisman will play on for Poland: “I think that as a coach I shouldn’t talk about Lewa’s future. He’s the captain, he will decide his future himself. The way he is playing I think he will be a captain for years. Let’s see about the next World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? Lewandowski made his debut for Poland in 2008, when on the books of Lech Poznan, and must decide whether he wants to be involved in his side's Euro 2024 qualifying bid before any thoughts begin to turn towards another World Cup finals.