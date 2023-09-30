Rob McElhenney loves Paul Mullin! Wrexham co-owner gets excited as striker scores two stunners - his first goals of injury-hit 2023-24 season

Wrexham's star striker Paul Mullin only recently returned from injury and he is already scoring for fun with co-owner Rob McElhenney loving it.

Mullin scores twice

Including an overhead kick

McElhenney ecstatic

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin scored twice for the Red Dragons during their clash with Crewe Alexandra including a brilliant overhead kick. Understandably, McElhenney was extremely happy with the star striker's return to form and posted a message on X.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have not exactly had the electrifying start to the season that they had hoped for. However, for a newly-promoted side, the Red Dragons have performed well as they currently sit 10th in the standings with 15 points to their name.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Mullin's double was part of six-goal thriller on Saturday. Summer signing Steven Fletcher rescued a point for Wrexham with a late goal in a 3-3 draw.