How to follow Riyad Mahrez at the World Cup 2026: Algeria World Cup tickets, information & more

The Desert Warriors are ready to take North America by storm. Led by their legendary captain and technical maestro, Riyad Mahrez, Algeria is preparing to showcase its trademark flair on the grandest stage of them all: the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Algeria has long been a powerhouse of the continent, known for a passionate fan base and a style of play that blends tactical discipline with moments of individual genius. With Mahrez having conquered the English Premier League and now bringing his world-class talents to the global stage, the demand to see the Fennecs in North America has reached a fever pitch.

GOAL has all the ticket information you need, with all the best ways for you to secure your seat and watch Algeria hunt for glory across the Atlantic.

When is Algeria playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL Tickets June 23, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tickets June 28, 2026 Algeria vs Austria MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Tickets

Where to buy Algeria World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Algeria World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are subject to dynamic pricing, meaning costs fluctuate based on the venue, the opponent, and the proximity to the event.

Watching a talent like Riyad Mahrez naturally drives prices higher due to the sheer volume of interest from football purists and the Algerian community.

Category 3 (Cheapest): These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices may start as low as $70 for certain matches, the high demand for Algeria fixtures means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $175 and $380. These represent the best value for fans on a budget.

These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices may start as low as $70 for certain matches, the high demand for Algeria fixtures means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $175 and $380. These represent the best value for fans on a budget. Category 2: These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $400 and $850.

These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $400 and $850. Category 1: The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Mahrez’s incredible ball control and crossing ability. Prices for these can range from $1,100 to over $2,800 for high-profile group matches.

The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Mahrez’s incredible ball control and crossing ability. Prices for these can range from $1,100 to over $2,800 for high-profile group matches. Hospitality: For fans looking for luxury, hospitality packages include gourmet catering and lounge access. These typically start at $1,500 and can reach up to $12,000 for private suites in world-class stadiums like MetLife or Hard Rock.

The best strategy for saving money is to buy as soon as your travel plans are confirmed. The cheapest tickets are always the first to sell out, and prices rarely drop as the tournament start date approaches.

How to buy Algeria hospitality tickets?

If you want to watch the Fennecs in style, there are several hospitality tiers available for the 2026 World Cup across the USA, Canada, and Mexico:

Match Club: This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game. It is a great way to soak up the atmosphere without the usual stadium queues.

This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game. It is a great way to soak up the atmosphere without the usual stadium queues. Match Pavilion: A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,000 per match.

A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,000 per match. The Pearl Lounge: Located at major venues like MetLife Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service. This is where you go for the ultimate VIP experience.

Located at major venues like MetLife Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service. This is where you go for the ultimate VIP experience. Follow Your Team: A specialized hospitality package that ensures you have a VIP seat for all three of Algeria’s group games, regardless of which city they are played in. This is the ultimate way to follow Mahrez without the hassle of individual bookings and travel stress.

What to expect from Riyad Mahrez playing for Algeria

Mahrez has been the creative heartbeat of the Algerian national team for years. His silk-smooth first touch, his ability to beat defenders with a simple shimmy, and his deadly accuracy on set pieces have made him a global star. He brings a level of composure and leadership that is vital in the high-pressure environment of a World Cup.

Beyond the tactics, watching Mahrez is about the spectacle. Every time he receives the ball, there is a collective intake of breath in the stadium.

For many fans in North America, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the most aesthetic players in the history of the game. Algeria’s matches are expected to be some of the most vibrant of the entire tournament, filled with the green and white of the national flag and the rhythmic drumming of the Fennec faithful.