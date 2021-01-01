River Plate vs Colon: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The hosts are keen to get back into winning ways in the Copa Liga Profesional after three games without victory

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River Plate vs Colon

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men then enjoyed a welcome return to form as they thrashed Godoy Cruz 6-1, but they have failed to win in their last three matches and sit outside of the play-off positions.

Colon have been one of the Copa's surprise packages, going unbeaten in their opening eight matches to open up a comfortable lead at the top of Group 1.

The Sabalero have dropped just four points to date, with their well-drilled defence shipping a mere two goals and star striker Luis Rodriguez netting five times at the other end.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 11 5pm/8pm River Plate vs Colon Fanatiz

River vs Colon team news

Matias Suarez is unavailable for the hosts as he battles a complaint in his right knee.

Colon have been hit by the withdrawal of top scorer and attacking lynchpin Luis Rodriguez, who tested positive for coronavirus during the week.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 11 2:30pm/5:30pm Union vs Boca Jrs Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Huracan vs Sarmiento Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Lanus vs Newell's Fanatiz April 12 5:15pm/8:15pm Atl Tucuman vs Velez Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.