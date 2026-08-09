Real Madrid saw off Hungary's Ferencváros 2-1 in Saturday's friendly, controlling the game for long spells against the Spanish side.

This was Real Madrid's second real test of the 2016/27 season, and it left a strong impression. The opponent arrived at the peak of their form, fresh from Europa League qualifiers and two league matches, which made the challenge far tougher than an ordinary August friendly.

Mourinho's men came through it, wobbling a little in the second half but taking a good result in the end. Things are starting to look promising, with two more tests still to come in their preparation: Deportivo La Coruña and Schalke.

The depth of Real Madrid's squad

The newspaper "Marca" said that in the past few days, after the Rodri deal stalled, the spotlight fell on the depth of the squad. But Mourinho made his intentions clear the moment he touched down on Hungarian soil: "We want a small squad, around 20 players."

That opening statement kills off any doubt about his plan, though the problem of injuries lingers, filling the treatment room week after week.

It's another headache to solve. The Portuguese coach has already felt it with Huijsen's injury and the injuries of Asensio and Thiago, plus the absence of Militão, Mendy and Rodrygo, whom he also mentioned in his post-match press conference.

Whatever the current situation, the truth is the Portuguese coach can fill every position. In total, the team has two options for each slot, and in some cases three.

The goalkeeping position is covered, with Lunin as a substitute. Out wide, the options are plentiful: Cucurella, Carreras, Dumfries, Arnold and Mendy on occasion. Enough names to cover both flanks with confidence.

At the heart of the defence sits an extra body, and that's no bad thing. Asensio has now dropped to fifth choice at centre-back after Konaté's arrival, which partly explains why his name keeps circulating as a possible departure.

A similar picture emerges in the holding role, where Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch all jostle to play.

Five players for only two positions. It's fierce competition that will force Mourinho to manage his rotation carefully.

Numerous options in Real Madrid's attack

Up front, the options widen further. On the left, Vinícius leads, with the injured Rodrygo set to return to his natural position once he recovers. On the right, Diomande and Brahim Díaz feature, with Endrick and even Valverde in reserve if needed.

Through the middle, Bellingham and Güler may take on the task, while up top Mbappé is the main threat to opponents, backed by Espi and, once again, Endrick, should the Brazilian decide to stay and fight for a starting spot.

The numbers suggest only six players play a secondary role, one that barely exists if you take Mourinho at his word. This shortage in the squad carries a downside: brilliant names condemned to the bench, waiting for their chance. That's the price of a team built for excellence, not to fill gaps.

Reality rarely sticks to summer plans. Recent history has shown as much, with injuries a scourge Real Madrid fail to eradicate season after season. That weakness often forces the club into emergency decisions, or a call to the youth academy, which always shows complete readiness to give its all.