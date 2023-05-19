Revealed: The Wrexham player already back in training after Las Vegas blowout - the new season doesn't start for ages!

Wrexham are counting down the days until their Football League return, with it revealed that goalkeeper Rob Lainton is already back in training.

Dragons enjoyed a memorable season

Rewarded with a trip to the United States

Focus now turning to 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons took in their final outing of the 2022-23 campaign on April 29, having already wrapped up a record-breaking promotion by that point, with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney then funding an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas. Lainton formed part of said trip to Sin City, but he is already putting in the hard yards ahead of Phil Parkinson’s squad returning to full pre-season training, with Aaron Hayden capturing the 33-year-old on camera at the Racecourse Ground when offering fans a sneak peak of life behind the scenes in North Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lainton is pushing himself harder than many of this team-mates as his 2022-23 campaign was brought to a close by a knee ligament injury suffered in March. That setback contributed to Wrexham luring former England international keeper Ben Foster out of retirement – with no decision made on his future as yet.

WHAT NEXT? Exciting times for Wrexham are delivering upgrades to their famous home ground, while there is the promise of more funds being made available by Reynolds and McElhenney over the summer as Parkinson seeks to further bolster his squad in the next transfer window.