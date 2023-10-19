Revealed: The club name and badge of the 2025 MLS expansion franchise based in San Diego

Major League Soccer's next MLS expansion franchise, San Diego, has a new name and badge!

Name: San Diego FC

Start play in 2025

Modern badge design

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic announced Thursday that they had received a copy of the confirmed badge and name of the new club, a day prior to when the official announcement is set to be made. The club themselves are hosting an event Friday evening with the official announcement. MLS's newest expansion franchise will, going forward, be known as: San Diego FC.

The badge, and the report, can be found here.

WHAT THEY SAID: In their explainer for the badge, the report eludes to it being centered around the state of 'flow' in the city. “Gratitude, proud, not loud, diversity and a state of flow.”

There are also 18 lines in the crest, that represent "the 18 communities of San Diego County."

“The flow symbolizes how we perform at a peak level while embracing San Diego’s unique rhythm of life.”

The curved top to the crest is supposed to be an ode to the City's architecture, as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: San Diego are the newest expansion franchise, and they'll hope to follow the trend of recent expansion sides who have found near immediate success in the league. Most notably, 2023 expansion side St Louis CITY SC.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAN DIEGO FC? The expansion franchise will begin play in 2025.