Revealed: The real reason Hakim Ziyech's move to Al-Nassr collapsed as Chelsea star mocks knee injury reports

Hakim Ziyech's prospective move to Al-Nassr did not collapse due to the Chelsea player failing a medical, contrary to recent reports.

Ziyech expected to join Al-Nassr

Reports claimed he failed a medical

Disagreement stemmed from wage demands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international had seemed set to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, but the move fell apart due to his apparent history of knee injuries. However, sources close to the player have told GOAL that Ziyech's medical was not the reason that Al-Nassr took their offer off the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Instead, it is claimed that Al-Nassr attempted to offer the forward a decreased salary on what was originally agreed. As a result, Ziyech is now believed to have ruled out a move to the club and would prefer to remain in Europe. He added fuel to the fire on Tuesday by posting a post-training Instagram story with the caption: "Knee problems right?"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ziyech is even open to remaining at Chelsea this summer, despite being a bit-part player for the Blues last season. He had been set to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan in January 2023, only for his parent club to submit the necessary paperwork late, meaning the proposed switch fell through.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GettyImage

Instagram (hziyech)

WHAT NEXT? Ziyech is believed to be attracting interest from other Saudi clubs, meaning he could still complete a move to the region before the start of the season.