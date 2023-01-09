Will Reus join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr? Borussia Dortmund icon responds to Saudi Arabia transfer talk

Marco Reus is ruling nothing out when it comes to his future, with it possible that he could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

BVB stalwart approaching free agency

Open to offers

Linked with summer move to Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund veteran, who has spent over a decade at Signal Iduna Park, is into the final few months of his current contract and will become a free agent this summer if no fresh terms are agreed with the Bundesliga heavyweights. There has been talk of Reus following five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia, and the 33-year-old admits that he is prepared to consider all options before a definitive decision on his next move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reus has told BILD: “Of course you look ahead. I only have six months left on my contract. I think if you didn't think about it, that would be wrong too.”

Reus’ agent, Dirk Lever, added to BILD am Sonntag when quizzed on the links to Al-Nassr: “It's quite normal that other clubs are interested in a player like Marco, whose contract expires in six months. Marco has always emphasised how much BVB is important to him, but also that he wants to keep playing football. So it's quite normal for us to look at other options.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reus has taken in 368 appearances for Dortmund, having joined them from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, with 156 goals recorded along the way. Those tallies would have been even higher were it not for an unfortunate string of serious injuries.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr have invested heavily in Ronaldo, handing him a contract that is reportedly worth £173 million ($210m) per annum, and they are expected to try and entice more big names to the Middle East in upcoming windows – with Reus seemingly one of those in their sights.