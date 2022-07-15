‘I could retire at 55!’ - Buffon hints at 11 more years as Juventus legend delays hanging up his gloves

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper is not ready to call time on his illustrious career any time soon

Gianluigi Buffon has hinted that he could prolong his playing career for another 11 years, with the legendary former Juventus goalkeeper – who is now back on the books at Parma – saying: “I could retire at 55.” He has, at 44 years of age, already agreed to another 12-month contract extension with his Serie B employers.

A man that helped Italy to World Cup glory back in 2006 sees no reason why he should hang up his gloves any time soon, with any talk of calling it a day set to be shelved for the foreseeable future.

When will Gianluigi Buffon retire?

Buffon took in 26 appearances for Parma last season, having brought a second spell at Juve to a close in the summer of 2021, and is enjoying his football as much as ever.

He has told reporters at a press conference ahead of the 2022-23 campaign: “I could retire at 55, I spent 10 years at Parma in my first life, then 20 at Juventus.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for 10 years, but I’ve always continued.

“I’ve had important experiences that helped me to know the world of football, but I am not sure I will remain in this world after retirement. Perhaps I could try something else.”

Who is the world’s best for Buffon?

Over the course of his remarkable career, Buffon has played with and against some of the very best in the business.

He was a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve and has faced Lionel Messi on several occasions down the years, with two men that boast 12 Ballons d’Or between them among the greatest of all time.

Buffon is reluctant to pick between two icons of the game, saying on a long-running GOAT debate: “I’ve never played with Messi, so I can’t reply.

“I am telling you, champions are also seen inside the dressing room. You must focus on the men rather than the footballers. When people talk about the best player of all time, they should consider that football has changed and that we’re helped to perform better.

“It’s unfair to question Pele, [Diego] Maradona or [Johan] Cruyff. If you have sportsmanship, you must be ready to admit that you’ve been the best player along with others.”

