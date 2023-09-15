Judge bans Luis Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Jenni Hermoso following World Cup final kiss incident as restraining order granted

A judge has granted a restraining that will prevent Luis Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph last month, an incident that has sparked international controversy. The forward has claimed that the act was not consensual, which is disputed by Rubiales.

At the time of the incident he was serving as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and he initially refused to resign from his post despite over 80 players vowing not to play for La Roja while he remained in charge.

Last week, Rubiales did finally leave his post, and he appeared in court to face possible sexual assault and coercion charges on Friday. According to Sky Sports, during the private hearing, which will determine whether the case against him proceeds, prosecutors were granted a restraining order for the safety of Hermoso.

Article continues below

The restraining order prevents Rubiales from contacting Hermoso, as well as stops him from going within 200m of the Pachuca player. Judge Francisco de Jorge, who is presiding over the case, also requested that broadcasters send him footage of the incident.

In addition, a statement from 39 Spanish female players demanded further changes be made to the federation although it did not clarify if their boycott of the national team will continue.

"We have transmitted to the (FA), the changes that have occurred are not enough for the players to feel in a safe place, where women are respected, there is a commitment to women's football and where we can give our maximum performance"

Rubiales could face a prison term of between one and four years if he is found guilty. Despite his resignation, as well as the departure of much-maligned coach Jorge Vilda, Spain's World Cup winners have refused to participate in Spain's Nations League fixtures later this month.