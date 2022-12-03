'They don't respect us!' - Suarez lashes out at Uruguay critics after dramatic World Cup exit in Qatar
- Uruguay out of World Cup despite win
- Suarez involved in both goals against Ghana
- Striker lashes out at critics lack of respect
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite winning 2-0, Suarez and Uruguay were dumped out of the World Cup on Friday after South Korea beat Portugal 2-1, meaning the Asian nation qualified on goals scored. Suarez posted on social media following the defeat, slamming critics of his country following their exit.
WHAT HE SAID: "Saying goodbye to a World Cup hurts a lot, but we have the peace of mind that we left everything for our country," Suarez said on Instagram. "Proud to be URUGUAYAN although they DON'T RESPECT US. Thanks to each of the Uruguayans who supported us in every part of the world!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: As he often is, Suarez has been the centre of attention this week for his comments regarding Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals. Suarez controversially 'saved' a goal-bound shot, resulting in a penalty and a red card for himself, however Gyan missed the spot-kick and Uruguay eventually defeated Ghana on penalties. Suarez claimed this week that it was not his fault that Ghana were eliminated, as he did not miss the penalty.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
It was a real rollercoaster of emotions for Suarez on Friday afternoon...
WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? After his World Cup elimination, Suarez's attention will now turn to finding another club after leaving Nacional in his home country. The 35-year-old is rumoured to be keen on a move to MLS.
