How to get Republic of Ireland vs Austria tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Irish fans are craving some international football and the wait will be finally over on Thursday, October 1, when the Republic of Ireland take to the Aviva Stadium pitch to take on Austria in the UEFA Nations League. It comes swiftly on the back of two road trips in the competition against Kosovo (in Pristina) and Israel (played in Hungary).

The Republic of Ireland will play all three sides, home and away, during the league phase (six matches in total). Book your tickets for upcoming Irish matches today.

The winners of each League B group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League match?

Republic of Ireland vs Austria takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, October 1, with a scheduled 7.45pm (IST) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Aviva Stadium

How to buy Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League tickets

Official match tickets for the Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League fixture were made available through Ticketmaster Ireland, which is the Football Association of Ireland's (FAI) official ticketing partner.

Tickets first went on sale via an exclusive Fan Republic pre-sale on June 27, at 10am, followed by the general public sale on June 28.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official standard tickets for the Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League match started from €50.00 for basic adult admission, while premium official hospitality options were available from €275.00 per person.

Seating at the Aviva Stadium is broken down into specific tiers:

Longside (East & West Stands) : These sections run parallel to the touchlines. Lower levels (300-series) offer prime, unobstructed views of the entire pitch and are the most expensive. Upper levels (500-series) offer a panoramic view of the action at a more affordable entry point.

Shortside (North & South Stands) : Positioned behind the goal nets. The South Stand houses the loudest home supporters, creating an incredible atmosphere, while the North Stand is famously a single-tier structure.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium (also known as Lansdowne Road or Dublin Arena), is a sports stadium located in Dublin. It is built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road Stadium, which was demolished in 2007, and replaced it as the home for both the Republic of Ireland football team and the Irish rugby union team. The stadium was officially opened in May 2010 and now has a seated capacity of 51,711.

Memorable moments at the Aviva Stadium

Football Celebrations : In November 2011, the stadium exploded with joy when the Republic of Ireland soccer secured a 1-1 draw against Estonia in a European Championship playoff. Floating paper airplanes filled the night sky as fans celebrated qualifying for their first major international tournament in a decade.

The Rugby Fortress : The Irish rugby team has turned the stadium into an incredibly difficult place for visiting teams to win. Massive milestones have happened here, including lifting the Guinness Men's Six Nations trophy after defeating England in 2023, and successfully defending the crown against Scotland in 2024.

European Football Glory : As Ireland's only UEFA Category 4 Stadium, it has hosted massive club matches, including the all-Portuguese UEFA Europa League Final in 2011 (where Porto beat Braga 1-0) and the 2024 Europa League Final where Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

Concert Mega-Venue: When configured for music concerts instead of sports, the capacity stretches from 52,000 up to 65,000 fans. It has hosted legendary global icons like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra in the older days, all the way to modern spectacles by Madonna, AC/DC, and Lady Gaga.

How to Get There

By Train / DART: The DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) is the easiest and fastest way to get directly to the ground.

Lansdowne Road Station - This station is located directly outside the stadium. From Dublin City Centre, take any Southbound DART (towards Bray or Greystones) from major stations like Dublin Connolly, Tara Street, or Dublin Pearse. The trip takes about 7-10 minutes.

By Bus: Several bus routes drop you within a short walk of the stadium area.

Dublin Bus Routes - Routes 4, 7, 7a, and 18 drop passengers at Pembroke Road or Northumberland Road in Ballsbridge, which is about a 5 to 10-minute walk away. You can also use routes like the C1, C2, 39, and 70.

From Dublin Airport - You can take the Dublin Express Route 782 to George's Quay (Tara Street Station), then hop onto the DART southbound to Lansdowne Road. Alternatively, Aircoach Route 701 goes straight from the airport to the Ballsbridge Hotel stop, which is an 8-minute walk from the venue.

By Foot: Walking is highly recommended by stadium officials because it avoids all post-event transport queues.

From Dublin City Centre: The stadium is roughly a 25 to 35-minute walk from the heart of the city (such as Stephen's Green or Trinity College). A popular route is to walk along Baggot Street (Lower and Upper) straight onto Lansdowne Road.

By Car: Not Recommended on Match Days - There is no public parking at the stadium on match days or event days due to road closures. Illegal parking will result in immediate towing or clamping. If you must drive, you should use park-and-ride options or pre-book a private lot.

Republic of Ireland vs Austria UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Republic of Ireland vs Austria: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Republic of Ireland (#55) vs Austria (#23)

Despite a strong finish to their World Cup qualifying campaign, which included wins over Portugal and Hungary, the Republic of Ireland suffered heartache during the World Cup play-offs, when losing on penalties to Czechia. Since then, the Irish have remained unbeaten (2 wins and 2 draws) in a host of friendlies, although their opponents in those games were ranked 69th, 163rd, 59th and 30th in the FIFA standings respectively.

Austria return to action for the first time since they were knocked out during the Round of 32 by eventual winners, Spain, at FIFA World Cup 2026. Their opening 3-1 group victory over Jordan was there only success in North America, as they lost to Argentina (0-2) and drew with Algeria (3-3), before the defeat by Spain.

Republic of Ireland vs Austria: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Austria hold the upper hand in the all-time head-to-head record against the Republic of Ireland, having won 9 out of their 16 total meetings. The Republic of Ireland has won 3 times, and the remaining 4 matches ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the sides took place in Dublin, in June 2017. The 2018 World Cup qualifier ended in a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium. Austria took the lead in the first half with a goal from Martin Hinteregger, but Ireland fought back late in the game, securing a point thanks to an 85th-minute equaliser by Jonathan Walters.