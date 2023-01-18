Referees to explain VAR decisions during matches in trial run at Club World Cup

Referees will explain the reasoning behind VAR decisions in a trial during games at the Club World Cup, offering more clarity to fans.

Decisions to be announced after review

Could be rolled out to other competitions

Comes after recent controversy

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans have been clamouring for further clarity behind VAR decisions, with calls growing louder after a controversial offside call in the Manchester derby last weekend. This trial, approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will be the first attempt to explain their logic. According to The Times, the new approach will be trialled during the Club World Cup later this month, with the Premier League's Anthony Taylor one of the officials involved. If it proves to be a success, the move will be rolled out in other FIFA competitions, notably the Women's World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: IFAB gathered to make a range of decisions on Wednesday, including one that would encourage all domestic leagues to follow the added time guidelines implemented during the World Cup. Some games saw up to 10 minutes of added time to account for injuries, stoppages and gamesmanship.

WHAT THEY SAID?: IFAB board member Mark Bullingham, FA CEO, suggested it was about time for VAR clarity: “We think it’s important in terms of transparency," Bullingham said. "Predominantly to the crowd in the stadium, who at the moment don’t get enough information as to what’s happening with a decision.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GettyImage

Talksport

WHAT NEXT FOR VAR? The technology will continue to be critiqued by fans and players alike, while IFAB and other bodies try to tweak it.