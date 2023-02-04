The ref's picked on Casemiro! Ten Hag angry after Man Utd midfielder given red card when Crystal Palace could have injured Antony

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag called on referee Andre Marriner to protect his players following Casemiro's red card against Crystal Palace.

Casemiro sent off for choking Hughes

Ten Hag admitted player "crossed the line"

But called for punishment after Antony push

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was sent off for choking Palace midfielder Will Hughes during a melee on the pitch, and nearly cost his team the win after a late fight back from the away side. While Ten Hag admitted Casemiro "crossed the line" with his actions, the Dutchman felt that the referee should have punished Jeffrey Schlupp for the push on Antony that caused the skirmish.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We are happy with the win, the team performance and the spirit in the team, [but] we are also not happy with the incident and the sending off of Casemiro," Ten Hag said post-match. "I think many players were involved, and then they're picking one out. A player from Crystal Palace [Schlupp] takes a big risk by causing a big injury [to Antony], as we had last week with Christian Eriksen. So as a team you miss two important players, so the team stands up for each other. You see the togetherness in this team, the spirit, but of course you can't cross the line. There are limits you can't cross, and obviously now we have to take [the suspension]. It's a loss but we have to deal with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag cites the ankle injury sustained by Eriksen following a horror challenge from Reading forward Andy Carroll last weekend - which left the Dane on crutches and sidelined until April - Casemiro's dismissal causes his manager problems precisely because of Eriksen's absence. The Dutchman is without the Brazilian for their next three domestic matches, meaning an immediate introduction of deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer appears imminent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Without his two midfield stalwarts, Ten Hag will lead his side out at home to Leeds United on Wednesday looking to cement their spot in the Champions League places even further.