Reece James reacts to sister Lauren's match-winning Women's World Cup display for England against China

Chelsea full-back Reece James has reacted to his sister Lauren's goalscoring exploits at the Women's World Cup after she netted a brace against China.

WHAT HAPPENED? England secured three points in their final group game against China earlier today with Lauren James grabbing two and assisting three of the Lionesses six goals. The only goal which the Chelsea forward wasn't involved in was the last as Lauren Coombes and Rachel Daly combined in the 84th-minute. James would have had herself a World Cup hattrick had it not been for an offside decision that was given by VAR.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reece kept it short and sweet, reposting a post uploaded his sister to his Instagram story, simply adding to it, saying: "Another day @ the office," with two football emojis as well as three capital A's, symbolising his sister's hat-trick of assists.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's victory was in little doubt as first-half goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and James' first of the night saw them race into a 3-0 lead before the break. The win sees the Lionesses win Group D with a 100% record, joining Japan who are the only other side to achieve such a feat. Both Sweden and Colombia will win their group with three wins from three should they win their final games.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? Preparation for Chelsea's opening day game against Liverpool will be ramping up in the next week or so, but there's little doubt at least some of Reece's attention will be on the Lionesses and his sister's efforts at the Women's World Cup.