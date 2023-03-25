It's yet ANOTHER injury problem for Reece James as Chelsea defender withdraws from England squad

Chelsea defender Reece James has suffered yet another injury setback, as he withdrew from the England squad on Saturday.

  • James pulls out of England squad
  • Chelsea star will not feature versus Ukraine
  • Has suffered knee injuries this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Association say the withdrawal is due to an "assessment of an ongoing issue", with James to play no part in England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley. He came on in the dying moments of the 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A knee injury ruled James out of the World Cup in Qatar with the 23-year-old returning to Chelsea action in February after a further setback in December. England boss Gareth Southgate has decided against calling up a replacement, with Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker likely to start versus Ukraine.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Reece James sad Chelsea Bournemouth 2022-23Getty Images

Reece James England unhappy 2022GettyWalker EnglandGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? It now remains to be seen whether the right-back will be fit enough for Chelsea's next Premier League match, which is against Aston Villa on April 1. He's only appeared in 12 league matches for his club all season.

