Switzerland have their own GOAT! Shaqiri rolls back the years to book last-16 ticket after World Cup epic against Serbia

Xherdan Shaqiri played a pivotal role as Switzerland qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup following a memorable encounter against Serbia.

Shaqiri opened scoring with record-equalling strike

Mitrovic & Vlahovic turned game around

Embolo and Freuler restored Swiss advantage

TELL ME MORE: Xherdan Shaqiri became only the third player to score at the last three World Cups with his deflected opener getting the ball rolling, although his strike was soon cancelled out by a textbook Aleksandr Mitrovic header. It was Shaqiri's giveaway that led to Serbia's second thanks to an expert Dusan Vlahovic finish, but Breel Embolo was on hand to draw his side level in a blockbuster first 45 minutes. Remo Freuler finished off a fine team move to give the Swiss the advantage shortly after the break, as Murat Yakin's side held out for all three points.

THE MVP: Xherdan Shaqiri. Being among the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is some pretty impressive company. Shaqiri's fifth ever World Cup goal saw him score in his third successive tournament thanks to a close-range strike which got Switzerland off to a winning start. He also played a part in his side's decisive third goal and was a constant menace to Serbia's defence before being substituted on 69 minutes.

THE BIG LOSER: Whoever chose to watch the Brazil game! While Tite's men may have slipped to a shock defeat to Cameroon in Group G's other match, it was an uneventful affair compared to this one. Serbia and Switzerland treated viewers to five goals, four of which came in the first half alone. While the second half may have petered out slightly, it was still a contender for game of the tournament. Big L for those who chose not to tune in.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

FINAL GROUP TABLE:

Team P W D L GD PTS Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6 Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4 Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1

WHAT NEXT? Switzerland's victory after a thrilling game takes them through to the last 16, where they will go on to face Portugal on Tuesday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐