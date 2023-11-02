History maker! Fulham's clash with Man Utd will see Rebecca Welch become first female referee to be involved in a Premier League game

When Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham vs. Manchester United match, she will become the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match.

Welch to become first female ref in Premier League

Officiated at 2023 Women's World Cup

Has also worked in the Championship

WHAT HAPPENED? Welch will make history on Saturday as she will become the first women referee to be involved in a Premier League match. The Premier League game between Fulham and Manchester United will see Welch acting as the fourth official at Craven Cottage.

Welch's career has grown significantly as she became the first woman to officiate in a Championship match between Preston North End and Birmingham City. Welch was also chosen to referee at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Welch took charge of three games, including the round of 16 clash between Denmark and Australia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having overseen the women's FA Cup final in both 2017 and 2020, Welch was elevated to the top division of female referees by UEFA. Later, in 2021, she made history as the first female referee in England by officiating a professional game.

Article continues below

AND WHAT'S MORE: Welch will not be the only female official involved in the match as Sian Massey-Ellis will be assistant VAR for the game on Saturday. If match referee John Brooks picks up an injury then Welch will become the first female ever to referee a Premier League match.

WHAT NEXT? Fulham's game with Manchester United is the first Premier League match of the day, kicking off at 12:30pm local time.