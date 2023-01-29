Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Lineups & LIVE Updates

An intense encounter between Madrid and Sociedad awaits with much on the line

It took 120 minutes for Real Madrid to beat fierce rivals Atletico Madrid and advance to the semi-final of the Copa del Rey. However, they won't get a breather in La Liga either, with their next game against in-form and third-placed Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid have been fairly decent since coming back from the World Cup, having only lost once in the league to Villarreal away from home. However, there is a certain vulnerability which can be seen in them, and with the squad unlikely to be reinforced, their current stars could burn out by the end of the season.

Real Sociedad have been in top form this season and are just three points behind Real Madrid in third place. They have won all of their last five league games, conceding only two goals in the process. Confidence will be high amongst La Real to get their first win against Los Blancos after seven La Liga encounters.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Kroos, Ceballos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Viniciu

Real Sociedad XI (4-3-1-2):Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Mendez, Zubimendi, Marin; Kubo; Oyarzabal, Sorloth

Real Madrid's upcoming games

Real Madrid will next face Valencia at home on 2nd February, before facing Mallorca away from home on 5th February. They will then fly to Morocco for the Club World Cup where they will face either Seattle Sounders/ Al Ahly/ Auckland City in the semi-final on 8th February.