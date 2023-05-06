Real Madrid vs Osasuna : Lineups & LIVE updates

With this season’s Copa del Rey trophy up for grabs on Saturday night, Real Madrid and Osasuna will lock horns at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Copa Del Rey will crown a new champion in this year’s final, which will take place on Saturday evening at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Los Blancos, for one, will put their La Liga woes to one side this Saturday night. They might have dropped down to third in Spain's top flight, and look set to lose their crown to bitter rivals Barcelona, but they will look to make amends by adding their third trophy of the season to their cabinet after the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

Real Madrid's march to the Copa Del Rey final has been quite impressive as they beat the likes of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to seal their place in Saturday’s final. They were particularly exceptional in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona as they blew away their arch-rivals 4-0 to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Los Blancos have the pedigree, experience and the know how of winning cup finals and are overwhelming favourites to win the final. However, Osasuna are no pushovers themselves, and won’t be there just to make up the numbers.

Osasuna have had a solid season, and they still have a chance to qualify for Europe after winning 12 and drawing eight of their 33 La Liga games. Los Rojillos have also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, aiming to win the trophy for the first time.

The Basque outfit last made it to the final in 2004/05, where they lost to current holders Real Betis. Jagoba Arrasate’s men have managed to claw their way back to the Copa del Rey showpiece with a string of spirited performances, causing several upsets along the way, epitomised by their hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao in the semis.

Cup finals are notoriously tight affairs, and with Real Madrid in poor form recently, having lost two of their past three league games, and with next-midweek's Champions League game againt Manchester City on their minds, Osasuna will fancy their chances of making a real game out of this one.

This is going to be another version of David vs Goliath, with Osasuna seeing it as a golden chance to win the club's first piece of major silverware in Copa del Rey title, and hoping to pull off a historic upset to win.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Osasuna XI (4-3-3): Herrera; Pena, Aridane, D. Garcia, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro, Gomez; Oroz, Budimir, Ezzalzouli