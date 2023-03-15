Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League last 16

Real Madrid host Liverpool in the return leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will welcome Liverpool in the return leg of their 2022-23 Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team were battered in the first leg by Los Blancos and they have a three-goal deficit to overturn in one of the most feared venues across Europe.

However, if they can repeat their heroics of the first fifteen minutes at Anfield and continue in the same vein they will stand a chance of making a comeback.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid progressed 26 times out of 27 when they won the first leg of a Champions League tie away from home. However, they will not be complacent as Liverpool, on their day, can cause a ruckus against any team in the world.

Their arch-rivals Barcelona are well aware of that as it was a night to forget for them at Anfield in 2019 when they squandered a 3-0 lead in the 2019 semifinals.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Liverpool Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT / 4.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (March 16)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Champions League match on BT Sport 1 and BT app.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on TUDN, Univision, Paramount+ and fuboTV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sony Ten 2/3/4 SD/HD and streamed on Sony LIV.

Real Madrid squad and team news

Ancelotti will have Karim Benzema back in the lineup after the striker was rested against Espanyol.

"Benzema is very excited and is in great physical shape," Carlo Ancelotti confirmed.

Ferland Mendy returns to the squad after a lengthy injury layoff but David Alaba continues to be sidelined.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Luis López Defenders Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Rüdiger, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Tchouameni Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Álvaro, Mariano

Liverpool team news and squad

Klopp will be without Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, and Calvin Ramsay for this trip to Spain. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson & Stefan Bajcetic have not trained with the team and have been ruled out as well, but Joe Gomez has returned to full training.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Nunez; Gakpo