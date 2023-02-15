Real Madrid vs Elche: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will host Elche in a La Liga encounter on Wednesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of winning the Fifa Club World Cup after beating Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final. The focus now shifts to La Liga where they find themselves 11 points behind leaders Barcelona. They have been inconsistent in the league after the World Cup break with three wins, one draw, and two losses.
Meanwhile, Elche claimed a surprise victory over Villarreal in their last league outing which was their first in this campaign.
They have just nine points from 20 matches and are at the bottom of the table. They have scored the least (15) and have conceded the most (40) which further highlights their poor run of form. However, Elche boss Pablo Machín has won three of his six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and will hope to get something out of the match before leaving the Bernabeu.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Real Madrid vs Elche: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Madrid vs Elche
Date:
February 15, 2023
Kick-off:
8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (February 16)
Venue:
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
UK
Viaplay Sports 1, Via Play UK
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1/HD
Jio Cinema
Real Madrid squad & team news
Real Madrid will continue to be without Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois. Toni Kroos has a 'little problem' and Vinicius Jr. will serve his suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card against Mallorca.
Real Madrid Possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Rodrygo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lunin, Lopez.
Defenders
Rudiger, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Vasquez, Carvajal, Alaba.
Midfielders
Ceballos, Valverde, Modric, Arribas, Camavinga, Tchouameni.
Forwards
Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema, Mariano.
Elche team news and squad
Elche will miss Pere Milla, John Nwankwo, Alex Collado and Tete Morente with injuries, while Omar Mascarell and Helibelton Palacios remain suspended.
Elche Possible XI: Badia; Gonzalez, Roco, Magallan; Carmona, Guti, Gumbau, Clerc; Ponce, Boye, Fidel
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Badia, Werner.
Defenders
Magallan, Roco, Gonzalez, Bigas, Verdu, Blanco, Mercau, Clerc, Carmona, Lirola.
Midfielders
Gumbau, Guti, Nteka.
Forwards
Fidel, Josan, Boye, Ponce.