Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa del Rey semi-final

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the first leg of their 2022-23 Copa del Rey semi-final at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Los Blancos have not won the trophy since the 2013-14 campaign and will be eager to add this silverware by eliminating their arch-rivals.

They defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid in the last eight and head into this fixture on the back of another draw against the Rojiblancos courtesy of a late equaliser from Alvaro.

Meanwhile have been in brilliant form in La Liga and lead the title race by seven points. However, they have lost their last two games - against Manchester United and Almeria.

This will be the 252nd competitive Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the latter won last time in January's Supercopa de Espana final.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona date and kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date: March 2, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 22) Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the match on BT Sport 1 and BT app.

In the United States (US), the match can be streamed online on ESPN+.

In India, it can be watched on Fancode.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT app US NA ESPN+ India NA Fancode

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid will miss David Alaba and Ferland Mendy but will be boosted by the return of Rodrygo. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Luis López Defenders Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Rüdiger. Midfielders Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Arribas, Kroos. Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Álvaro, Mariano.

Barcelona team news and squad

Barcelona have a few injury concerns to key players as Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele are set to miss the tie's first leg. The Polish striker is nursing a hamstring issue, while the latter two have thigh issues.

Ansu Fati is ready for the clash after recovering from his bruised knee.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Roberto; Raphinha, Torres, Gavi