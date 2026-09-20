Fury over Ortiz Arias, the referee of the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico, has intensified after Real Madrid's channel took aim at his handling of the match. They argued that the challenges by Cuti Romero on Jude Bellingham and by Kang-in Lee on Federico Valverde both deserved stiffer punishments.

Romero's challenge on Bellingham warranted a straight red, in the channel's view. Ortiz Arias reached instead for a yellow. Watching the replay, they raged: "What a disgrace.. what filth.. a yellow card for Romero?".

The complaints didn't end there. Turning to Kang-in Lee's challenge on Valverde, the channel insisted the Atletico player should also have walked, meaning the visitors ought to have finished with nine men across the two disputed incidents.

Huijsen's dismissal after a VAR review sharpened the anger further. The channel felt the decision forced Real Madrid to play in far tougher circumstances, saying: "This can be debated, but Atletico should have played with nine players. A team that was supposed to play with 10 players is now playing with an extra man. It is very difficult to compete this way".

Rounding on what it called an inconsistency in applying the laws, the channel added: "It is applying the rules arbitrarily. Now they apply them, whereas previously they refrained from doing so out of cowardice. It is cheating against the competition".

Ortiz Arias's decisions in the derby were tied back to previous refereeing incidents as the channel renewed its criticism of both the official and the Spanish refereeing system. It had already objected to his appointment before kick-off, pointing to what it described as friendly exchanges with Barcelona players following the Catalans' match against Athletic Bilbao, on top of the failure to punish certain incidents during the game.

Mourinho addressed the appointment of Ortiz Arias in the pre-match press conference. "I do not like talking about referees before matches," he said, though he voiced surprise at learning the derby referee's name a full week before the fixture, noting that this does not happen the same way in other matches.