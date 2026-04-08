GOAL's guide to Real Madrid travel 2026: Fan guidance, Santiago Bernabéu, match day tickets, Madrid advice & more

Since its founding in 1902, Real Madrid has defined the pinnacle of European football, amassing a record number of Champions League titles and domestic honors.

Playing at the heart of Spain’s capital, the club has been home to legends from Di Stéfano to Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, creating a legacy that draws millions of fans to the Santiago Bernabéu every season to witness it in person.

From finding travel packages to securing flights and stadium tours, GOAL has everything you need to know to make your dream of visiting the Bernabéu a reality, including tickets, flights, travel packages, and more.

When is Real Madrid playing?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 12, 2026 - 17:00 Real Madrid vs. Girona Santiago Bernabéu Tickets April 22, 2026 (TBD) Real Madrid vs. Alavés Santiago Bernabéu Tickets May 13, 2026 - 20:00 Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo Santiago Bernabéu Tickets May 24, 2026 (TBD) Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Santiago Bernabéu Tickets

Can I book Real Madrid travel packages?

SportsBreaks, an official supplier of Real Madrid tickets, offers comprehensive packages that take the guesswork out of planning your trip to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Booking a travel package allows fans to have everything all-in-one. These bundles are designed to provide both the thrill of world-class football and a comfortable stay in the Spanish capital, ensuring you don't have to navigate the complex individual booking process.

Official Match Tickets: Every package comes with guaranteed, official general admission tickets. You can choose from various seating tiers, including seats behind the goal or upgrade to a choice of long-side tickets.

Every package comes with guaranteed, official general admission tickets. You can choose from various seating tiers, including seats behind the goal or upgrade to a choice of long-side tickets. Hotel Stay: Our official Real Madrid packages include at least a night's stay in a central hotel in the city, so you'll be best placed to go out and explore all that Madrid has to offer.

Our official Real Madrid packages include at least a night's stay in a central hotel in the city, so you'll be best placed to go out and explore all that Madrid has to offer. The Experience: With world-class football on the pitch and a first-rate atmosphere off it, plus a hotel stay in a city as fascinating as Madrid.

How much is it to travel to see Real Madrid?

Date Fixture Package Price From Package April 12, 2026 Real Madrid vs. Girona FC £489.00 Package April 22, 2026 Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés £548.00 Package May 13, 2026 Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo £420.00 Package May 24, 2026 Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club £440.00 Package

How to get tickets to see Real Madrid?

The first place to look for Real Madrid tickets is the official club website, which sells tickets.

These tickets often sell out, where Socios (members) receive the first window, followed by Madridista Premium cardholders.

If tickets are sold out on the official site or you are planning a last-minute trip, StubHub currently has tickets available starting from €95. Secondary platforms like StubHub or SeatPick give access to fans traveling from abroad who require seating without a membership.

How much are Real Madrid tickets?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vary significantly based on the opponent and the competition.

For standard La Liga matches against mid-table teams, the cheapest individual tickets can start as low as €50 to €75 in the upper tiers (4th Amphitheatre).

However, for Category A matches:

Madrid Derby / Champions League: Prices typically start from €120 and can rise quickly on resale platforms.

Prices typically start from €120 and can rise quickly on resale platforms. Hospitality: For a premium experience, "Silver" hospitality packages (which include catering and lounge access) usually start around €300, while "Gold" in-stadium hospitality can exceed €900.

For a premium experience, "Silver" hospitality packages (which include catering and lounge access) usually start around €300, while "Gold" in-stadium hospitality can exceed €900. Secondary Marketplaces: Last-minute tickets available on secondary platforms like StubHub and SeatPick start from €95.

Regardless of whether you choose a package or an individual booking, the atmosphere inside the newly renovated stadium is worth every Euro.

Madrid travel: Everything you need to know about the football city

Everything you need to know about Santiago Bernabéu

The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is a marvel of modern engineering. After its extensive renovation, it now seats approximately 85,000 spectators. Many fans visiting Madrid book Santiago Bernabeu guided tours to really soak up the atmosphere.

The most striking feature is its wrap-around steel facade and the fully retractable roof, ensuring that matches can be played in perfect conditions regardless of the weather.

Inside, the stadium features a skywalk that provides 360-degree views of the city. For fans, the proximity of the stands to the pitch remains one of its best qualities, offering an intimate and intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

On matchdays, the surrounding bars on Calle de Marceliano Santa María are the place to be, as thousands of Madridistas gather to sing and welcome the team bus.

How to fly to Madrid?

You can fly directly to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) from most major international hubs, either directly through airlines or through airline search engines like Skyscanner.

For fans traveling from the UK, direct flights are available daily from London, Birmingham, and Manchester through carriers such as British Airways, Ryanair, and EasyJet.

Long-haul visitors can access the Spanish capital through direct routes from cities like New York, Bangkok, and Cancun via Air Europa, Iberojet, or American Airlines.

To find the best value, April is currently recorded as the cheapest month to fly to Madrid in 2026, with round-trip tickets sometimes as low as €20 when booked in advance.

Where to stay in Madrid?

Fans should stay in the Chamartín district for direct proximity to the stadium.

If you prefer a more touristic vibe, the Sol or Gran Vía areas are excellent, provided you are near a Line 10 Metro stop for a direct 15-minute journey to the stadium on match day.

What to do in Madrid?

While the football is the main event, Madrid is a vibrant city that offers an endless array of culture, food, and history.

To make the most of your trip, start with a Bernabéu Tour. Even if you're attending a game, the tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at the trophy room (featuring 15 Champions League cups!), the dressing rooms, and the presidential box.

Beyond the stadium, you can explore:

The Golden Triangle of Art: Visit the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza.

Visit the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza. Retiro Park: A massive green oasis perfect for a pre-match stroll.

A massive green oasis perfect for a pre-match stroll. Puerta del Sol & Plaza Mayor: The historic heart of the city, bustling with street performers and tapas bars.

The historic heart of the city, bustling with street performers and tapas bars. The Home of Football: A museum located in Puerta del Sol dedicated entirely to the history of the beautiful game.

How to travel around Madrid?

Madrid boasts one of the most efficient and cleanest public transport systems in Europe.

In the city , the Metro de Madrid is your best friend. Line 10 takes you directly to the Santiago Bernabéu station, which drops you off right in front of the stadium.

, the Metro de Madrid is your best friend. Line 10 takes you directly to the Santiago Bernabéu station, which drops you off right in front of the stadium. From the airport , the easiest way to reach the city center is the Line 8 (Pink Line) subway, which connects to the main transport hub at Nuevos Ministerios in about 20 minutes.

, the easiest way to reach the city center is the Line 8 (Pink Line) subway, which connects to the main transport hub at Nuevos Ministerios in about 20 minutes. Alternatively, the Cercanías (Commuter Train) is a fast option for those staying near Atocha or Chamartín stations.

(Commuter Train) is a fast option for those staying near Atocha or Chamartín stations. For late-night travel after a game, Madrid has a reliable network of night buses (Búhos) and affordable ride-share services like Uber and Bolt.

How to stay connected in Madrid?

Staying connected while abroad is essential for navigating the city, checking live scores, and sharing your matchday photos.

Forget the hassle of searching for local SIM cards or paying exorbitant roaming fees. eSIM.sm offers a seamless digital solution with plans for Spain starting from just $6.00.

You can choose from flexible local data packages ranging from 1GB to 100GB, or even opt for unlimited data for as low as $2.92 per day.

With support for major carriers like Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast 5G speeds and the ability to keep your WhatsApp number active throughout Madrid. Simply scan the QR code you receive via email, and you'll be connected the moment you reach Spain.

Additionally, to ensure your online security while using public Wi-Fi in hotels or cafes, and to keep up with your favorite shows from home, we recommend using NordVPN. It allows you to securely access your home streaming services and banking apps without any regional restrictions.