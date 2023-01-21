Real Madrid star Tchouameni 'made a mistake' with NBA trip but controversy should be 'over' now - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti had the final word on the controversy involving Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni attending an NBA game while injured.

Tchouameni pictured at NBA game

Real Madrid were in action at the time

Ancelotti accepts apology

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman had been caught watching Chicago Bulls play against the Detroit Pistons in Paris on Thursday, while Real Madrid came from two goals down to defeat Villarreal in the Copa del Rey. Tchouameni has since apologised for his actions, and Ancelotti believes the case is now closed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's apologised in public," the Madrid boss told reporters. "He made a mistake, he's a young boy who made one mistake and it's over. Let's hope he can be back [from injury] next week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tchouameni is recovering from a calf injury sustained in Los Blancos' league defeat against Villarreal in early January, with no date set for his return. Madrid, meanwhile, will be buoyed by Thursday's memorable comeback victory.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? In the absence midfield star Tchouameni, Ancelotti highlighted the importance of squad rotation, as he prepares to take on Athletic Club in the league on Sunday.