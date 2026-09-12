Franco Mastantuono dragged Fiorentina to a precious 4-2 win at Venezia in the fourth round of Serie A.

Akor Adams put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute. The Viola hit back with four goals on the bounce before Antony Haino grabbed a late consolation.

Mastantuono's fingerprints were all over the win. The Argentine bagged a hat-trick in the 29th, 30th and 84th minutes, with Matteo Pellegrino chipping in the other in the 66th.

According to ESPN, the Real Madrid star, currently on loan at the Viola, has now leapfrogged compatriot Lionel Messi as the youngest Argentine to score a hat-trick in Europe's five major leagues.

Aged 19 years and 28 days, Mastantuono was 231 days younger than Messi when the latter scored the first hat-trick of his career for Barcelona, against Real Madrid on 10 March 2007.

Friday's goals were Mastantuono's first for Fiorentina since arriving from Real Madrid on a one-season loan.

The treble also drew him level with his entire goal tally from 35 matches for Real Madrid last season.

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