Real Madrid star Bale will likely transfer to the Premier League, agent claims

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will leave the club at the end of the season, with a move back to the Premier League most likely for the Wales international, says agent Jonathan Barnett.

The veteran forward, who spent last season back in the English top-flight on loan with former club Tottenham, has played just five times for Los Blancos in La Liga this term as Carlo Ancelotti's side reclaimed the league title from rivals Atletico Madrid.

Having spent much of the past three years on the fringes at Santiago Bernabeu, it brings to a close the Welshman's time in the Spanish capital - but a final decision on his future will not be made until he has played in this summer's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers with his country.

What has been said on Bale's future?

"He will leave Real Madrid, but we have to wait for what Wales will be able to do [in their Qatar 2022 qualifiers]," Barnett was quoted by Record.

"It all depends on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup, then we will make a decision, which may vary whether or not Wales go to the World Cup.

"Is it more likely to return to England? I think so, but we'll have to wait and see if Wales qualifies for the World Cup."

Where could Bale go after Madrid?

The forward's exit from Los Blancos brings to an end a frustrating few years, punctured by a brief spell back in north London, where he first broke out onto the major European scene as a younger star signed from Southampton.

It is hard to look past Tottenham as the logical return standpoint for the player - and though his spell back with the club last term was far from a rousing success, he could well offer some crucial additional firepower for Spurs as they look to break their silverware drought.

Saints could be another potential shout, for the romance of a return to where it all started, while likely a host of other clubs will chase his services, even at 32 and with a perilous injury record - but any decision could well be shaped by whether he can guide Wales to the World Cup, the lone major tournament to elude him in his career.

