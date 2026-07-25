Real Madrid reach personal agreement with dream summer signing

Rodri has reached a personal agreement with Real Madrid, Matteo Moretto of MARCA reported on Saturday evening. The midfielder is now waiting for the Spanish giants to strike a deal with Manchester City.

Rodri's contract at Manchester City runs until next summer. That makes the current transfer window one of the last chances for the English club to receive a fee for him.

The 30-year-old midfielder could still decide to extend his contract after all. According to The Athletic, Manchester City were in talks with him about that, but an agreement does not appear to be close.

Real Madrid have now reached an agreement with the Spain standout and have started negotiations with Manchester City.

Before moving to England, Rodri played in Spain for Villarreal and Atlético Madrid. The holding midfielder joined Manchester City in 2019, with whom he won the EFL Cup and FA Cup last season.

Last Sunday, the playmaker held the World Cup trophy in his hands. Spain were crowned world champions after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Rodri was also named the best player of the tournament after that final.

On Friday, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca also confirmed that Rodri has to go under the knife because of a back injury. He will miss the opening phase of the new season as a result.