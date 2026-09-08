Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off on 12 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

All-Madrid Derby in the Capital

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to host neighbours Rayo Vallecano for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Following a challenging week that included a domestic defeat and a midweek Champions League opener, Los Blancos aim to lock in a decisive home victory to keep pace in the title race. For Rayo Vallecano, taking the short trip across the city following a dramatic victory provides an extra boost of confidence as they look to disrupt their capital rivals.

Getty Images

Los Blancos' Matchday 4 setback: Stumble away at Real Betis

Real Madrid enter Saturday seeking a strong domestic response after falling 1–0 away to Real Betis at Estadio de La Cartuja on Matchday 4 (September 4). Despite creating opportunities with an attacking group led by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, Madrid conceded an 81st-minute goal to Troy Parrott. Mbappé saw a stoppage-time penalty saved, leaving Real Madrid empty-handed and motivated to restore their clinical edge on home soil.

Getty Images

Franjirrojos' Camello brace sinks Racing Club

Rayo Vallecano travel to the Bernabéu on high spirits following an explosive 3–2 home victory over Real Racing Club on Matchday 4 (September 5). Andrei Rațiu opened the scoring in the 17th minute before striker Sergio Camello delivered a decisive two-goal performance (43', 47'). Despite receiving late red cards for Fran Pérez and Jorge de Frutos, Rayo held firm through stoppage time to secure all three points in a dramatic 5-goal contest.

Capital pride and vital league points on the line

Historically, visits to the Bernabéu present an uphill battle for Rayo Vallecano, though matches between these Madrid neighbours consistently feature high tempo and intense physical duels. Real Madrid's central creative engine led by Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde will look to break down Rayo's mid-block, while Rayo will lean on rapid counter-attacks through Andrei Rațiu and Sergio Camello. With early league positioning on the line, Saturday's derby promises high drama from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid head into this fixture without three first-team players. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all listed as injured, leaving Mourinho with decisions to make across defence and attack. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rayo Vallecano face their own injury concerns. Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla remains sidelined, a situation that prompted the deadline-day loan signing of Emil Audero from Como. Isi Palazon is also absent through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side, and no confirmed starting XI has been released by Rayo at this stage.

Form

Real Madrid enter this match in excellent shape, winning all five of their most recent fixtures across LaLiga and pre-season friendlies. In LaLiga alone, they have won three straight games, including a 4-0 victory over Malaga on August 30 and a 4-1 win against Real Sociedad four days earlier. Across those three league matches, Madrid have scored nine goals and conceded two, with the away win at Espanyol rounding out a composed set of results.

Rayo Vallecano's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have managed just one win from their last five matches, a pre-season victory over Sporting Charleroi. In LaLiga, they have taken one point from three games, drawing 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves before losing to Sevilla and then suffering that heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona on August 31. Rayo have scored four goals and conceded nine across their five most recent outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in LaLiga on February 1, 2026, with Real Madrid winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Before that, Rayo held Madrid to a goalless draw at Vallecas in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Real Madrid have won twice, drawn twice, and lost none, with Rayo claiming no victories in that run. The most dramatic encounter in the dataset was a 3-3 draw at Vallecas in December 2024.