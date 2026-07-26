Real Madrid have decided to raise their financial offer to sign Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, during the current summer transfer window.

Several clubs are chasing the 19-year-old, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City leading the pursuit.

Madrid want to snatch the talented Ivorian winger amid uncertainty over the future of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior and Arsenal's attempts to sign him this summer.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed via his official page on "X" that Real Madrid have decided to submit a new offer to Leipzig worth more than 100 million euros to complete the Diomande deal, with Paris Saint-Germain still pushing hard to land the player.

Press reports in recent days had suggested PSG were on their way to sealing the Diomande deal. Then Real Madrid muscled into the race in an attempt to sign the Ivorian.







