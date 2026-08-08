Manuel Locatelli was not among the names expected to feature in Real Madrid's plans during the current transfer window, but the Spanish club's stalled pursuit of Rodri could push them into a surprise move for the Juventus captain.

Real Madrid have been linked with a shock move for the Juventus midfielder and captain as they hunt for alternatives to bolster their midfield. The interest comes after reports that Rodri is close to joining Barcelona.

According to "Football Italia", Real Madrid are weighing up several options in the middle of the park now that their efforts to sign Rodri have stalled, with his future appearing to head away from the Spanish club.

Locatelli is among the names on their radar. Coach Jose Mourinho reportedly sees the Juventus man as one of the candidates to strengthen the engine room.

The prospect of Locatelli swapping Turin for Madrid looks unconventional, not least because he is one of Juventus' key figures and wears the captain's armband.

Just the hint of his possible exit has sparked debate among Juventus fans, with opinion split over his level and his importance to the team.

Juventus need to sell before they buy

For Juventus, any interest from Real Madrid or elsewhere may arrive at just the right moment, given the Italian club's need to raise cash and keep moving in the market.

The Bianconeri want to reinforce their midfield in the coming weeks, but they know that further spending means generating revenue from sales, especially after already signing Randal Kolo Muani and Karim Alagbegovic.

So the club must strike a balance between strengthening the squad and offloading players. That could open the door to Locatelli's departure if a suitable offer arrives.

Locatelli is not forced to leave

Locatelli joined Juventus in 2021 and has racked up 230 matches for the club, while also reclaiming his place in the Italy squad.

His market value is estimated at between 25 and 30 million euros, but his contract situation hands Juventus a strong hand in any negotiations.

Back in April, Locatelli extended his deal until 2030. The club feel no pressure to let him go on the cheap, which means Real Madrid will need to table a convincing offer to get the deal done.

Locatelli is not alone on the list of departures

Uncertainty over the future of Juventus' midfielders stretches beyond Locatelli, and more than one player could find himself outside the plans this window.

Teun Koopmeiners sits at the front of the queue. He has failed to fully deliver the level expected of him since his move to Juventus in a deal worth more than 50 million euros.

Newcastle have shown serious interest in the Dutchman, whose market value is currently around 30 million euros. His exit from Turin could well become one of the options on the table for the Juventus board.

Miretti and Gatti also in the departure zone

Fabio Miretti has also been linked with a Juventus exit, with Lazio studying a loan move that includes an option to buy.

Defender Federico Gatti, meanwhile, remains a target for Napoli under Massimiliano Allegri, a sign of just how much could change inside the Juventus squad this window.

As Juventus look to strengthen their ranks, they may be forced to sacrifice players to fund new deals. Locatelli could, surprisingly, go from club captain to a fresh Real Madrid target should the Spanish club decide to move hard for him.