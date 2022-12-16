Disaster for Las Blancas! Real Madrid crash out of Women's Champions League group stages following 2-1 defeat to PSG

Real Madrid have crashed out of the Women's Champions League group stages following a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid out of Champions League

Suffered 2-1 defeat to PSG

Lack of goals a recurrent problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid went into their penultimate group game knowing that only a win or draw would keep their European dreams alive. They got off to a nightmare start when Elisa de Almeida gave PSG a 15-minute lead, and a Kadidiatou Diani penalty compounded their misery on the hour mark. Athenea del Castillo's strike nine minutes from time gave them some late hope, but goal-shy Las Blancas could not score again, condemning them to an early Champions League exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Placed in a group alongside WSL holders Chelsea and current French leaders PSG, Las Blancas always faced an uphill struggle to progress. Even still, they will be disappointed with their performance in the competition. Madrid have scored just twice since beating minnows Vllaznia 2-0 in their opening game and could not build on a spirited 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month against PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? With their Champions League campaign over, Alberto Toril's side will now be focussed on the unenviable task of cutting Barcelona's lead at the top of the Liga F table. Barca have won each of their opening 12 games and thrashed Madrid 4-0 back in November.