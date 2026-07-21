German football legend Lothar Matthaus has predicted that Frenchman Michael Olise will remain at Bayern Munich, despite reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid, insisting that the Bavarian club is still building a team capable of competing and does not plan to part with one of its most prominent stars.

Speaking to "Sky", Matthaus said Bayern Munich are heading in the right direction in terms of strengthening their ranks. He added: "The club wants to achieve success, and it has already completed two excellent deals, and I am convinced that its plans are not yet over."

Turning to Olise's technical role, Matthaus explained that the player featured for the France national team in the playmaker position during the 2026 World Cup, but that this position sees fierce competition within Bayern, according to Bild newspaper.

He added: "Olise played in the number 10 position with the France national team, but Bayern already have two or three players in this position. He can also play as a striker if necessary, and he has done so with Bayern."

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He continued: "I think he feels more comfortable in his real position on the right wing, and there he has delivered better levels with Bayern compared to what he offered as a striker with France during the World Cup."

The comments come amid French press reports which stated that Olise expressed during the World Cup his desire to move to Real Madrid, and spoke with a number of the royal club's players, including Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, to enquire about the atmosphere within the team.

Bayern Munich, though, have no intention of letting the player go. Tied to a contract until the summer of 2029, he is considered one of the key pillars of their project for the coming seasons.

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