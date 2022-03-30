Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates wildly as his son scores for Los Blancos' youth team
Nick Khairi
Getty
Marcelo could not contain his joy and excitement as he ran around celebrating after his son, Enzo Alves Vieira, scored for the Real Madrid youth team in the Liga Promises tournament.
The clip shows the 33-year-old Brazilian left-back jumping out of his seat in celebration of his son, in what can only be described as a moment of magic for the four-time Champions League winner.
Vieira did not stop there, as he went on to score another goal for Madrid as they defeated Liverpool 6-0. Vieira, who is only 12 years old, is already displaying great promise for a future career in football.
Editors' Picks
- World Cup 2022: Are Messi, Neymar, Pogba & Co. happier in national team colours?
- World Cup Missing XI: Haaland, Salah and the stars who will be watching Qatar 2022 on TV
- World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: Argentina climb, England fall after group-stage draw
- Respect Mane! Senegal’s hero a legitimate Liverpool legend