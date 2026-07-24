A fresh twist has emerged in the chase for RB Leipzig's Ivorian star Ousmane Diomande this summer, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain locked in a battle to land him.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Real Madrid tabled an official 100 million euro bid to Leipzig this week.

Los Blancos offered 90 million euros as a fixed fee, plus a further 10 million euros in add-ons and incentives.

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Leipzig knocked it back. According to Romano, they're holding out for more than 100 million euros before they'll part with the 19-year-old Ivorian winger, though talks between the two clubs are still rumbling on as they try to find common ground.

PSG remain firmly in the hunt. Romano added that they've been negotiating with Leipzig for several weeks, but the two sides are yet to strike a final agreement.

Leipzig had also turned down a 100 million euro approach from Liverpool for Diomande earlier. Meanwhile, German newspaper "Bild" reported on Thursday that the Ivorian has already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain on a deal running until 2031, even though PSG are yet to lodge an official bid with his club.



