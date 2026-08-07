Spanish media reports have confirmed that Real Madrid's management did everything in its power to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, in a deal that appeared settled before it took a different course.

The "El Larguero" programme on Spain's "Cadena SER" radio reported that the 30-year-old Spain star has moved close to joining Barcelona. The surprise twist has left Real Madrid wondering why a deal they believed they had wrapped up suddenly collapsed.

Journalist Antón Meana lifted the lid on the negotiations during his contribution to the programme. "Real Madrid made Rodri an offer he could not refuse after the Club World Cup, a really good offer," he said.

He added: "The agent and the player himself value the manners, the class, the respect and the way in which Real Madrid handled the negotiations. The club was extremely serious about signing him and offered everything it had to secure his arrival."

Meana continued: "From the president to the chief executive, everyone inside the club worked to enable Rodri to wear the Real Madrid shirt. The talks were extremely positive and continued over the past two weeks, but in the end the player decided to choose another offer."

Rodri settled his future after his agent revealed the midfielder had chosen Barcelona, preferring the Catalan club to their rivals. Real Madrid had led the race for his signature throughout the past weeks.

The 30-year-old had spent several weeks in talks with Real Madrid after voicing his desire last March to move to the Santiago Bernabéu. Then everything changed when Barcelona muscled their way into the running.

According to the reports, Rodri spoke with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco. The pair convinced him of the Catalan club's sporting project, and the player agreed personal terms with Barcelona on Thursday.