'Real Madrid fans should be ashamed - they are a disgrace!' - Bale agent slams booing Blancos supporters

The Wales international has faced plenty of criticism in the Spanish capital this season, but he will not be running away from Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale’s agent has blasted the treatment of the international from supporters as “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Despite having formed part of a trophy-laden era for the Blancos, a 29-year-old forward continues to have his critics in the Spanish capital.

Form and fitness issues have been endured throughout a six-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu, but there have been as many highs as lows.

Jonathan Barnett believes Madrid fans would be wise to remember as much, with Bale having contributed significantly to the success of the club in recent seasons.

He believes those efforts are being unfairly overlooked during a testing campaign for all concerned, with one of the finest players on the planet becoming a scapegoat for those who should be grateful for his presence.

Barnett told Sky Sports: "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in , he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet."

Bale was jeered from the field on his most recent outing for Madrid after he was drafted back into Santiago Solari’s starting line-up for their Clasico clash with on Saturday, but lasted just 61 minutes.

Real were already trailing 1-0 when he was replaced by Marco Asensio and would go on to suffer defeat by that scoreline to their arch-rivals.

Bale contributed little while on the pitch, but the same could be said for many of those around him.

Such issues have lead to reports that he will be allowed to leave Los Blancos this summer, with and former club among those linked with his signature.

Barnett, though, insists his client will not be departing the Spanish capital this summer while refuting claims Bale has struggled to intigrate himself into life abroad.

"Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he's happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him.

"There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn't going anywhere this summer. Despite what's been reported, he's content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him."

Article continues below

Bale has contributed 15 goals to the Madrid cause this season, including a hat-trick against Kashima Antlers during another successful Club World Cup campaign.

His outings have taken him past 100 strikes for the club, and 200 appearances, but intense speculation continues to surround his future amid talk of a possible Premier League return this summer for the former Tottenham man.

Barnett has moved on a regular basis to quash such talk, but his latest comments are likely to have done little to dampen the exit speculation in Spain.