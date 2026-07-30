Real Madrid have thrown themselves into the race for Levante striker Carlos Espi, a surprise twist that could shake up the summer transfer market.

A report by "Marca" and "Onda Cero Valencia" revealed that the 21-year-old has become one of Europe's most wanted forwards after dragging Levante to safety. His numbers tell the story: 11 goals in 25 matches, every one of them after January. That form was enough for Luis de la Fuente to name him in his provisional World Cup squad.

His 25 million euro release clause has tempted clubs from England and Italy to move for him. Yet the player, born in Tavernes de la Valldigna, would rather stay in Spain, which explains why he sat out his side's latest friendly, according to the sources.

Atletico Madrid had been heavily linked with Espi. The Rojiblancos dithered, though, and their hesitation opened the door for Villarreal and Real Madrid, where the striker would be guaranteed Champions League football.

Journalists Juan Arien and Ramon Alvarez de Mon confirmed that Real Madrid see Espi as a replacement for Gonzalo Garcia, who has joined Fulham to play under Alvaro Arbeloa. The newspaper "AS" backed up that claim.

Inigo Perez's Levante need the cash to fund other deals. That means the transfer of a striker widely rated as a can't-miss signing should be wrapped up before the end of the week.