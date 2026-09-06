Real Madrid duo close to signing for Inter Milan

Real Madrid received a boost ahead of next Tuesday's meeting with visitors Inter Milan, the opening fixture of their league phase campaign in the UEFA Champions League. Three players recovering from injuries took part in group training at today's session on Sunday.

According to Arancha Rodríguez, a journalist at Spain's "Cope" radio, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Endrick and Thiago Pitarch trained with the group, while Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão, Rodrygo Goes and Raúl Asencio continued their treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

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All seven players had trained individually only days earlier, during preparations for the recent La Liga clash with Real Betis. That one ended in a 1-0 defeat for Los Blancos at the La Cartuja stadium.

Rodríguez suggested Endrick and Pitarch could yet make the squad against Inter, given their improving condition and return to group training.

The Nerazzurri present a stern early test for José Mourinho's side, who are looking to bounce back from that Betis defeat. It is also a chance to fire a warning to their major rivals for the most prestigious European title, one Paris Saint-Germain monopolised in the last two editions under Luis Enrique.

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