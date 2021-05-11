Real Madrid defender Mendy ruled out of La Liga title run-in

The French full-back is unlikely to figure for the Blancos again this season as he nurses his way back from a shin complaint

Ferland Mendy is set to sit out the remainder of Real Madrid's La Liga title bid, with the French full-back nursing a shin complaint.

The Blancos have confirmed that their 25-year-old left-back is struggling with "tibial periostitis", which is more commonly know as shin splints.

No timescale has been put on his recovery, with his condition still being monitored, but the expectation is that he will not figure again for Zinedine Zidane's side this season.

What has been said?

The Blancos have posted in a statement on their official website: "After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tibial periostitis. Pending evolution."

